Int’l Performing Arts Conference held at WUD

Jammu Tawi: World University of Design (WUD) invites submissions of papers and performances for its upcoming International Performing Arts Conference aimed at fostering thought-provoking discussions, academic presentations, and artistic expressions contributing to the ongoing dialogue between tradition and modernity within the Indian Knowledge System. The papers and the performances will be presented on 9th and 10th May at the Triveni Auditorium in Delhi, the event seeks to affirm the significance of academic endeavors in the realm of performing arts.Under the banner of its first conference ANVESHA, the university endeavors to facilitate collaborations between artists and technologists. This initiative aims to push the boundaries of creativity while preserving the essence of cultural heritage. ANVESHA is poised to serve as a platform for discussion and idea exchange, facilitating networking opportunities among researchers, artists, technologists, choreographers, and enthusiasts, both nationally and internationally. Prof.(Dr.)Parul Purohit Vats (Dean, School of Performing Arts, WUD) remarked, “In today's world, performing arts education is a beacon of creativity, critical thinking, and cultural appreciation. Conferences like ANVESHANA blend tradition with innovation, showing how our heritage inspires modern expression. We aim to spark youth interest, showcasing diverse career paths in this dynamic field.”