TVS Eurogrip exhibits prominent agri-related products at Krishi Darshan Expo

Jammu Tawi: TVS Eurogrip, one of the fastest-growing global brands in 2-wheeler, 3-wheeler and Off-Highway Tyres, participated in 12th edition of Krishi Darshan Expo held from 17th to 19th February- in Hisar, Haryana. A wide range of agriculture and off-highway tyres were displayed at stall OA-32. The fair was organised by Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, NRFMTTI, Hisar. Speaking about the participation, Mr. S Mathan Babu – Vice President, OHT Sales & Marketing, TVS Eurogrip said, “We were glad to showcase our latest agriculture tyres at the expo. We have been participating in the Krishi Darshan expo for many years now. The event attracts manufacturers, service providers, government departments and institutes and serves as a great platform. We have had engaging conversations with the agri& farming community who visited our stand at the expo.”For the first time in India, TVS Eurogriptyres displayed an elaborate selection of sizes from the Tigertrac R-1W tractor radial portfolio. India is a growing market for agricultural tractors and there has been a steady trend of modern tractors being introduced every year by leading manufacturers. Radial tractor tyres offer superior traction, efficient self-cleaning and better load carrying capacity when compared to their bias equivalents. Also, radial tyres have vastly superior driving comfort. This is very relevant since tractors do not have a suspension system like conventional passenger vehicles. The 12th edition of the expo focused on latest technologies and innovations for strengthening the future of the Indian agriculture sector. Many exhibitors and visitors showcased current developments and futuristic techniques at the expo.