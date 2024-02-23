Marengo Asia Hospitalsand Intermed Hospital, Mongolia joins hand with a multi-year agreement

New Delhi: Marengo Asia Hospital, India has entered into a multi-year agreement with Intermed Hospital, Mongolia under the concept of ‘Clinical Corridors' to establish the first-ever comprehensive Cardiac Sciences Center of Excellence in Mongolia. The ground-breaking initiative is aimed at offering advanced treatments for cardiac health to the population of Mongolia, leveraging the pivotal role and expertise of the Marengo CIMS Cardiac Sciences team across various aspects of CoE collaboration. This pioneering endeavor is a significant milestone for Marengo Asia Hospitals and will be spearheaded by Dr Raajiv Singhal, Managing Director & Group CEO, Marengo Asia Hospitals. Marengo CIMS Hospital, three times JCI accredited and the distinction of endorsement by the American College of Cardiology, will develop the blueprint for the Center of Excellence led by Dr Anish Chandarana, Chief Cardiologist, and Dr Dhiren Shah, Chief Cardiac & Heart Transplant Surgeon from Marengo CIMS Hospital. This collaboration was mediated by GlobalCare Consulting.

Intermed Hospital was established as a part of a social responsibility approach by the largest national business groups MCS Group, Shunkhlai Group, and Energy Resources LLC, and serves as a modern hospital facility and the only hospital with JCI accreditation in the country. The hospital has planned an expansion project to increase hospital capacity to be completed by 2024 enabling them to serve over 15,000 inpatient admissions and over half a million outpatients annually.

Dr Raajiv Singhal, Managing Director & Group CEO, Marengo Asia Hospitals says, “Every life matters, every minute counts. Marengo Asia Hospitals is committed to elevating Intermed Hospital into a premier Cardiac Sciences Comprehensive Center of Excellence in Mongolia. This aims to provide the Mongolian population access to a wide range of surgeries including Angioplasties, Valve surgeries, EP Procedures, Triple Vessel to CABG surgeries, TAVI, and heart transplant surgeries. Marengo Asia Hospitals prioritizes the three Ts: Teach, Train, and Treat aligning its commitment with partner hospitals to enhance cardiac care proficiency through training initiatives and interdisciplinary collaboration”

Nyamtogtokh Ya, Chief Executive Officer – Intermed Hospital, Mongolia says, “As Mongolia's leading private hospital, Intermed Hospital is committed to addressing the most recognized health challenges, cardiovascular diseases, faced by our nation. We aim to develop a state-of-the-art Cardiology Center of Excellence as part of our mission to save lives and improve the health and well-being of the people of Mongolia. This Center will offer advanced treatments currently not widely available in our country. The partnership with Marengo Asia Hospital is a significant step towards realizing the vision of better healthcare. With their expertise in cardiac sciences, we will bring international standards of cardiac care to Mongolia, reducing the need for our citizens to seek treatment abroad. We are deeply committed to this cause and believe that our efforts will have a lasting impact on the health of our nation.”