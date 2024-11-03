Sat Sharma is new J&K BJP Chief, Ravinder Raina as Member of BJP National Executive Committee member

Jammu: In a significant development, Bharatiya Janata Party National President, Jagat Prakash Nadda today appointed Shri Sat Sharma as the new President of Jammu and Kashmir BJP unit following the recent Assembly election results in the region.

Sat Sharma will be taking over from Ravinder Raina, who has held the position since 2018.

Similarly, Ravinder Raina has been appointed as a member of the BJP's National Executive.

These appointments are effective immediately and reflect the party's commitment to strengthening its organizational structure in Jammu and Kashmir.