Rohit Sharma takes responsibility for India’s 0-3 test series defeat to New Zealand, acknowledges batting and captaincy failures

“Reflecting on our shortcomings as batsman and leader”: Rohit Sharma's candid admission after India's disappointing home series defeat

As the leader of the Indian cricket team, Rohit Sharma has always been forthright in his assessments. After suffering a humiliating 0-3 series whitewash against New Zealand at home, the captain pulled no punches in acknowledging the efforts of the victors and weaknesses of his own side.

In the post-match presentation following India's 25-run loss in the third Test, Rohit was blunt about the collective failures that led to this sobering result. “Losing a series, especially at home, is never easy to accept. We made numerous mistakes and will have to learn from this defeat,” he stated.

When asked about his individual performances with the bat and captaincy, Rohit did not shy away from criticizing his own contributions. “As the captain, I wanted to lead by example with both batting and leadership. Unfortunately, my efforts did not match the expectations in this series,” he admitted candidly.

On a more positive note, Rohit commended Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and others who showed resolve at the crease against theNew Zealand spinners' guile on tricky surfaces. However, he conceded that the pain of such a comprehensive series loss would linger.

“This result will certainly haunt me for a long time. Not only as the leader but also as a batsman, I have to take responsibilityfor not performing to the level needed to win. Collectively, we were simply outplayed,” the skipper concluded with remarkable sincerity after India's disastrous home campaign.