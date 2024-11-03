India Suffers Their Worst Series Loss in Nearly a Century Against Formidable New Zealand

In a historical series defeat, India were whitewashed 0-3 by New Zealand in the recently concluded three-match Test series at home. This marked the first occasion since 1934 that India lost all matches in a three-game series held on their own soil.

The last time India endured a complete series loss was almost 90 years ago during the 1933/34 season when England toured the country and won 2-0 in a two-match contest pre-independence. New Zealand has now joined England, Australia, and West Indies as the only teams to complete a whitewash versus India in a series consisting of three or more Tests.

India put up a gallant fight in the first innings of the final Test, scoring 263 after dismissing New Zealand for 235. However, key batting failures in the second innings doomed their chances of avoiding a series sweep. Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin picked up eight wickets combined as New Zealand were bowled out for 174. But India collapsed to 121 all out, setting the visitors a small target which they chased down.

One of the highlights was Rishabh Pant's gritty 64, but his controversial dismissal demolished India's resistance. The loss means New Zealand has conquered all three matches in a series away from home for the first time in their illustrious history. Skipper Tom Latham led from the front, showcasing squad depth and versatility to script one of New Zealand's finest overseas Test triumphs.

India suffered their biggest series loss against New Zealand since the 1930s. The crushing defeat also puts pressure on the home team to reflect and rebuild before their next international assignment. New Zealand justifiably cements their place among cricket's elites with this momentous achievement in hostile Indian conditions.