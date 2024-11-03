Samvat 2081 set to be biggest IPO year

The next Hindu calendar year, Samvat 2081, is shaping up to be the biggest IPO year yet with over Rs 1.3 lakh crore expected to be raised from initial public offerings.

Several major companies have received regulatory approval to launch their IPOs next year seeking to raise around Rs 48,425 crore. In addition, 59 more companies are awaiting approval which could add another Rs 80,408 crore to the kitty.

Some of the biggest names looking to launch their IPOs in Samvat 2081 include food delivery giant Swiggy, national stock exchange NSE, depository NSDL, Vishal Mega Mart, green arms of state-run NTPC and ONGC, and hydropower firm SJVN.

The IPO pipeline is massive indicating continued buoyancy in the primary market backed by a strong secondary market performance. Samvat 2080 saw a record 83 companies mop up Rs 1.13 lakh crore, led by the giant Rs 27,000 crore IPO of Hyundai Motor.

Subscriptions to IPOs in Samvat 2080 touched new heights with applications for some issues like Waaree Energies and Bajaj Housing Finance crossing several million. Most new listings saw stellar gains over the issue price.

With domestic investors showing strong appetite, the primary market sentiment remains positive. However, the performance of the secondary market will ultimately decide how the IPO year Samvat 2081 shapes up in terms of fundraising and subscriber demand.