Sany India inauguratesits 22nd 3S branch in Nellore

Jammu Tawi: SANY India, a leading manufacturer of construction equipment, announces the inauguration of its latest 3S (Sales, Service, Spares) branch in Vedayapalem, Nellore, marking a significant milestone in the company's robust expansion across the country. This branch will be the 6th 3S branch in the Rayalaseema region and the 14th 3S branch for Madhura across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The branch is strategically located to serve the old Nellore district, providing easy access to high-potential markets such as Nellore, Sullurpeta, Kavali, Atmakur, Krishnapatnam, Gudur, and Naidupeta.The inauguration event was attended by over 35 potential customers and representatives from leading financial institutions in the district, highlighting strong local business support. As the 242nd 3S outlet nationwide, this branch reinforces SANY India's commitment to improving customer accessibility and service. With this expansion, SANY India ensures that every valued customer in the region is within a 150 km radius of a 3S centre, providing comprehensive solutions for sales, service, and spare parts.Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Shashank Pandey, Vice President Excavator Business , stated, “The inauguration of our new 3S branch in Nellore marks another step forward in our mission to bring the best-in-class products and services closer to our customers. We are committed to growing our network and offering easy access to cutting-edge construction equipment, top-notch service, and genuine spare parts across all key markets in India. The support and trust we receive from our customers in Andhra Pradesh inspire us to continue innovating and expanding.”Additionally, Mr. Aditya Soma, Dealer Principal – Madhura Engineering Services Pvt Ltd, Rayalaseema, Andhra Pradesh, stated, “We are delighted to collaborate with SANY India, the inauguration of the new branch is the significant step towards enhancing our ability to provide world-class construction equipment, along with comprehensive sales, service, and support, to our valued customers. With this association we remain committed to addressing the evolving infrastructure needs of Andhra Pradesh with the highest standards of excellence.”