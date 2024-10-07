KIN 2.0 unveils EV9 & Carnival Limousine: A blend of Innovative Technology, Design

agencies

New Delhi: Kia, a leading premium carmaker, once again takes the futuristic approach to redefine the Indian Automobile ecosystem with its 2.0 transformation strategy. The Kia 2.0 is focused approach on enhancing the design and technology in the vehicle, pioneering the change in the Indian Automobile Industry. The company launched the EV9 and Carnival Limousine in India to kick-start this transformation with never seen before technologies, reiterating its imagery as the industry disruptor.

At the heart of Kia 2.0 lies ground-breaking innovations, including the introduction of Kia Connect 2.0 and advanced Vehicle to everything (V2X) technology. Standing for Kia Connect 2.0, is the updated Connected Car platform of Kia which opens door for many new innovations. The new platform introduces controller OTA (Over the Air) updates not just for map but also for vehicle diagnostic purpose. The OTA under Kia Connect 2.0 allows Kia to diagnose and fix newly launched EV9 and Carnival Limousine with 44 and 27 controller modules remotely.

Another monumental leap forward with the Kia 2.0 transformation is the Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) technology, which unlocks newer possibilities in the connected era, seamlessly integrating with buyers' digital lifestyle. With this integrated approach, Kia aims to offer buyers the full potential of their vehicles, unlocking a future where mobility and connectivity create limitless possibilities. Currently, EV9 is the only vehicle in India to have V2X compatibility and Kia plans to extend it to other vehicles after exploring the market & ecosystem preparedness.

Mr Gwanggu Lee, MD & CEO, Kia India, commented “At Kia, we always look for possibilities, that can have an everlasting positive impact not only on the company but also on the overall the automotive ecosystem at large. We disrupted the Indian Automobile Industry in 2019, we are yet again doing it after 5 years with our Kia 2.0 transformation strategy. The introduction of Kia Connect 2.0 and Vehicle to Everything is our way to showcase the next level of Tech mobility. Our focus on cutting-edge technology, stunning design, and unparalleled luxury will revolutionize the Indian market. Our new design language, ‘Design 2.0,' embodies elegance, sophistication, and boldness, evident in our latest showstoppers – the EV9 and Carnival Limousine. I extend my gratitude to our customers, partners, and stakeholders for their unwavering support. Kia's success in India testifies to our commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction.

EV9: A New World of Innovation

The EV9 stands as Kia's flagship electric SUV, setting new standards for technology and innovation in the automotive industry, globally. Having crowned as the prestigious World Car Of The Year 2024 (WCOTY), the vehicle is powered by a 99.8 kWh battery, the EV9 offers an impressive range of up to 561 km on a single charge, making it suitable for both city commutes and long-distance travel. Its ultra-fast charging capability allows the battery to recharge from 10% to 80% in just 24 minutes with a 350kW DC charger.

Inside, the EV9 introduces Kia Connect 2.0, a sophisticated integration that provides seamless connectivity with smart devices, real-time updates, and remote vehicle control. The over-the-air (OTA) software updates ensure that software enhancements can be performed without needing a dealership visit. The EV9 packs 44 controllers through which the car can be diagnosed remotely. The Digital Key 2.0 allows owners to unlock and start the vehicle using their smartphones, reinforcing the vehicle's tech-driven identity. Additionally, the Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) feature enhances convenience by enabling users to power devices while on the move.

Built on the ‘Opposites United' design philosophy, the EV9 features a futuristic, angular design highlighted by a digital pattern lighting grille that enhances its striking presence.

The EV9's digital prowess is further exemplified by its Trinity panoramic display, which combines a 31.24cm (12.3-inch) HD display instrument cluster, a 12.7cm (5-inch) HD HVAC display, and a 31.24 cm (12.3-inch) HD touchscreen navigation system.