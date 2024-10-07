back to top
    American Eagle launches 'Live Your Life' Campaign in India
    JammuJammu Kashmir

    American Eagle launches ‘Live Your Life’ Campaign in India

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Tawi:  American Eagle, the #1 jeans brand for Gen Z worldwide, has officially launched their global ‘Live Your Life' campaign in . Featuring icon and style maven Janhvi Kapoor as the face of the campaign, this initiative is all about empowering the youth to embrace their individuality and live authentically.The ‘Live Your Life' campaign reflects American Eagle's core belief that self-expression is at the heart of modern . Gen Z is not looking for validation from brands or influencers, but for the freedom to be who they want and do what they want to. This message resonates deeply with Janhvi Kapoor, a youth icon who embodies the spirit of authenticity and individuality. Through this campaign, the brand invites everyone to step into their own spotlight, owning who they are and celebrating their uniqueness.Shashank Mishra, Brand Head, American Eagle India, said “We believe that every individual's journey is as unique as their personal style. The ‘Live Your Life' campaign celebrates the courage to embrace one's true self and pursue passions authentically. Through Janhvi Kapoor's inspiring story, we showcase that self-expression goes beyond fashion—it's about living boldly and being true to oneself. Our goal is to empower Gen Z to own their moments and let their real self's shine.”Speaking about her association with American Eagle, the iconic Janhvi Kapoor said, “I've always believed that being true to who you are is the most important thing. I love how American Eagle encourages people to express themselves without fear. The ‘Live Your Life' campaign isn't just about fashion—it's about owning your story and embracing your individuality, and I'm excited to be part of this journey.”

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

