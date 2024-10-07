back to top
    IndiaTecSox ALPHA Smart Display TWS Earbuds launch exclusively on Snapdeal
    TecSox ALPHA Smart Display TWS Earbuds launch exclusively on Snapdeal

    New Delhi: TecSox is excited to introduce the TecSox ALPHA, a cutting-edge addition to its range of wireless earbuds. The TecSox ALPHA brings a fresh dimension to the Bluetooth earbud experience, featuring a 1.5-inch LED touchscreen that provides smartwatch-like functionality, all at an unbeatable price. This exclusive launch, in partnership with Snapdeal, coincides with the Pre-Diwali celebrations, offering consumers an excellent opportunity to enjoy premium tech at a -friendly price. The TecSox ALPHA delivers powerful, immersive sound thanks to its enhanced bass system, while the smart display shows real-time battery status, track details, and enables seamless music and volume control. With active noise cancellation, users can experience clear, uninterrupted audio in any .

    Designed for long-lasting performance, the TecSox ALPHA boasts an impressive 40-hour battery life on a single charge. Its IPX-rated water resistance ensures protection from sweat and rain, making it perfect for workouts and outdoor activities. Bluetooth 5.0 ensures fast, stable pairing, while touch controls make managing calls and music easy. The ergonomic design guarantees comfort and secure fit, whether you're exercising, commuting, or relaxing.

    Puneet Gulati, Managing Director of TecSox, commented on the launch: “With TecSox ALPHA, we are combining the best of sound quality, smart functionality, and affordability. Bringing features like the LED touchscreen and active noise cancellation at such an accessible price empowers consumers to elevate their audio experience. Our exclusive partnership with Snapdeal for the Pre-Diwali Offer is an exciting way to introduce this revolutionary product to the market during the festive season. We believe TecSox ALPHA will quickly become a favorite among tech enthusiasts and music lovers alike.”

    Sharad Mishra, Head at Snapdeal, added: “We are excited to partner with TecSox for the exclusive launch of TecSox ALPHA. This product delivers a unique combination of cutting-edge and affordability, making it an excellent choice for Snapdeal customers. With standout features like a smart display and long battery life, TecSox ALPHA offers incredible value, and we're confident that it will resonate with customers during this festive season.”

