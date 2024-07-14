San Francisco debuts world’s first hydrogen ferry, heralding new era of emission-free water travel

San Francisco has embarked on a pioneering endeavor to make its ferry services more eco-friendly with the launch of the MV Sea Change, the world's maiden hydrogen cell-powered passenger ferry. The 70-foot catamaran, which can accommodate 75 riders, will offer free rides between Pier 41 and the downtown ferry terminal from July 19th as part of a six-month pilot project.

Unlike traditional diesel ferries that release harmful pollutants, the hydrogen-powered Sea Change produces only heat and water vapor during operation. Passengers can even drink from an on-board water fountain fed by the ferry's emissions, underscoring its clean credentials. The zero-emissions vessel will use hydrogen fuel cells that generate electricity via a reaction between oxygen and hydrogen, enabling it to cover around 300 nautical miles on a single refuel.

Officials believe this pioneering project can help green the maritime industry, a sizable source of global greenhouse gas emissions. “When you consider the potential for replicating this model across the many passenger ferries worldwide, the environmental impacts could be huge,” said Jim Wunderman, head of the Bay Area Water Emergency Transportation Authority. Industry stakeholders also see great scope for hydrogen technology to progressively reduce the carbon footprint of ports and water transport.

Financed by SWITCH Maritime and built by vessel construction firms in California and Washington, the Sea Change will showcase hydrogen power's viability for commercial maritime use. San Francisco's initiative underscores the ability of emission-free options like hydrogen to transform logistics and transport networks, helping transition societies towards more sustainable operations. With the successful execution of this pilot, similar clean fuel cell installations may be adopted to scale up eco-friendly water transport across the US and globally.