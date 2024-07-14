New Spacesuit Prototype Aims to Recycle Urine into Drinking Water During Challenging Spacewalks

Recycling Suit Can Offer Vital Hydration During Long Spacewalks

As NASA prepares ambitious missions to the moon and Mars, researchers have developed a new prototype spacesuit aiming to support astronauts during prolonged lunar excursions. The suit incorporates an advanced system to purify urine into drinking water, addressing a critical issue faced by spacewalkers – limited hydration supplies.

Led by Cornell University, the team designed a compact water recycling unit integrated into the suit. It utilizes a vacuum-based collection method and combined filtration processes to safely clean urine within just five minutes. The purified water is then immediately available to the astronaut through a drinking tube.

The current hour-long spacewalks place strain on the small water reserves astronauts can carry. But upcoming missions require even lengthier outings, including emergency walks that may last up to a full day. With only one liter typically on board, dehydration becomes a serious risk. Existing waste management solutions have also faced problems.

Weighing approximately 8 kilograms and sized for comfortable fitting, early prototypes show promise. Once testing confirms the system functions properly under simulated zero-gravity conditions, it could revolutionize what's possible during arduous moon and Mars excursions. No longer restricted by water supplies, astronauts will gain valuable flexibility to handle contingencies outside the safe confines of spacecraft or stations.