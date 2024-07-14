Is curd truly a cooling food or does it add inner heat during summer? Experts weigh in on the debate

As the scorching summer sun beats down, many Indians seek relief in curd, believing its tart and tangy taste provides a welcome cooling effect. However, this popular notion was called into question after a content creator suggested curd may actually add to the body's inner heat. This story examines the evidence on both sides of this debate to determine curd's true impact on our bodies in hot weather.

Well-known lifestyle influencer Dr. Nishant Gupta stirred up discussion online by posting a video stating “curd doesn't keep you cool in summer because the nature of curd is hot.” Functional medicine practitioner Shivani Bajwa disagreed, insisting curd provides essential nutrients like probiotics and calcium while helping to stay refreshed. Ayurvedic expert Pooja Shah Bhave noted though that traditional medicine considers curd heating upon digestion.

To settle the issue, experts were consulted. Clinical dietician G. Sushma said curd has a demonstrable cooling effect by reducing body heat and easing digestion. However, she cautioned those with lactose intolerance or acidity may face symptoms. CEO Shoubham Garg acknowledged both perspectives as valid depending on individual constitution.

Regardless of its heating or cooling attributes, nutritionists agree on curd's digestion-aiding properties in hot weather through probiotic support of gut health. When consumed fresh and properly stored, curd can safely feature in summer meals. Varied preparations like smoothies or lassis maximize its nutritional benefits and flavor. Only those with preexisting health conditions may wish to limit curd intake in any season.

In conclusion, while debate continues on curd's thermic qualities, its clear role in sustaining health and wellness during summer months means it rightfully earns its status as a favored summer staple. Just be sure to select only the freshest curd for optimal enjoyment of this traditional delight.