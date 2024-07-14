back to top
Search
    Life StyleNita Ambani's exquisite 180-carat diamond neckpiece graces son Anant's lavish wedding
    Life Style

    Nita Ambani’s exquisite 180-carat diamond neckpiece graces son Anant’s lavish wedding

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    The wedding festivities of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son Anant to his fiancée Radhika Merchant last week was nothing short of spectacular. Adding immeasurably to the grandeur was Nita Ambani's exquisite neckpiece that took over a year of meticulous craftsmanship.

    Adorned with magnificent diamonds selected from her personal collection, the necklace was reportedly an awe-inspiring work of . Sources familiar with the details reveal the centerpiece was a breathtaking 100-carat yellow diamond. Flanking it on both sides were additional solitaire diamonds in emerald and cushion cuts totaling over 180 carats.

    Jewelry connoisseurs Zaveri & Sons who conceptualized the necklace mention it heritage Mughal portrait-cut diamonds in quintuple rows descending from the neck. Each individual element was intricately handcrafted to bring out the best brilliance and warmth of the rare colored diamonds.

    Eyewitnesses comment the neckpiece transformed Nita Ambani into a radiant vision of elegance. Its mesmerizing glow was a sight to behold against her elegant attire for the momentous occasion.

    In a similar showcase of opulence, Isha Ambani was spotted adorning a conversation-piece necklace for the ceremony. Said to have taken over four millennia in the making, it flaunted a show-stopping blue diamond at the center. The architectural design featured lively hues of pink, orange and green diamonds woven like a vibrant floral burst.

    With pieces selected from their personal reserves, the Ambani women gave their finest to make Anant and Radhika's wedding a dazzling extravaganza for the ages. Their one-of-a-kind necklaces reflecting the family's affluence and love for precious gems set new standards in luxury avant-garde jewelry.

    Previous article
    Is curd truly a cooling food or does it add inner heat during summer? Experts weigh in on the debate
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Is curd truly a cooling food or does it add inner heat during summer? Experts weigh in on the debate

    Northlines Northlines -
    As the scorching summer sun beats down, many Indians...

    Could anti-malarial drugs help treat Polycystic Ovary Syndrome?

    Northlines Northlines -
    Researchers have discovered a possible new treatment option for...

    Bride stuns in heritage goldwork ensemble for final ritual

    Northlines Northlines -
    "Gujarati bride shines bright in heritage inspired goldwork ensemble...

    Common phrases used when struggling to recall a word

    Northlines Northlines -
    We've all been there - engaged in conversation when...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Is curd truly a cooling food or does it add inner...

    New Spacesuit Prototype Aims to Recycle Urine into Drinking Water During...

    San Francisco debuts world’s first hydrogen ferry, heralding new era of...