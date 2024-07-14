Nita Ambani’s exquisite 180-carat diamond neckpiece graces son Anant’s lavish wedding

The wedding festivities of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son Anant to his fiancée Radhika Merchant last week was nothing short of spectacular. Adding immeasurably to the grandeur was Nita Ambani's exquisite neckpiece that took over a year of meticulous craftsmanship.

Adorned with magnificent diamonds selected from her personal collection, the necklace was reportedly an awe-inspiring work of art. Sources familiar with the details reveal the centerpiece was a breathtaking 100-carat yellow diamond. Flanking it on both sides were additional solitaire diamonds in emerald and cushion cuts totaling over 180 carats.

Jewelry connoisseurs Zaveri & Sons who conceptualized the necklace mention it featured heritage Mughal portrait-cut diamonds in quintuple rows descending from the neck. Each individual element was intricately handcrafted to bring out the best brilliance and warmth of the rare colored diamonds.

Eyewitnesses comment the neckpiece transformed Nita Ambani into a radiant vision of elegance. Its mesmerizing glow was a sight to behold against her elegant attire for the momentous occasion.

In a similar showcase of opulence, Isha Ambani was spotted adorning a conversation-piece necklace for the ceremony. Said to have taken over four millennia in the making, it flaunted a show-stopping blue diamond at the center. The architectural design featured lively hues of pink, orange and green diamonds woven like a vibrant floral burst.

With pieces selected from their personal reserves, the Ambani women gave their finest to make Anant and Radhika's wedding a dazzling extravaganza for the ages. Their one-of-a-kind necklaces reflecting the family's affluence and love for precious gems set new standards in luxury avant-garde jewelry.