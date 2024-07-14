back to top
Search
    EntertainmentAmitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth share warm hug at high-profile wedding
    Entertainment

    Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth share warm hug at high-profile wedding

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    In a heartwarming display of mutual respect and affection, veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth shared a hug instead of traditional greetings at the wedding celebration of industrialist Anant Ambani. Footage from the lavish Mumbai event captured the superstars' encounter, bringing joy to their legions of fans.

    The footage shows Rajinikanth walking over to greet the iconic Big B, accompanied by wife Latha Rajinikanth. In a touching gesture, the ‘Baahubali' star bends down intending to touch Bachchan's feet. However, the ‘Don' actor stops him, warmly embracing his colleague instead. The brief interaction shows the profound respect and camaraderie between the two legends of Indian cinema spanning over decades.

    After attending the festivities, Bachchan reflected on his blog about reconnecting with industry colleagues. He expressed gratitude for the love received and noted that while appearances may change over time, the sincere bond endured. Meeting old friends evoked pleasant memories now dimmed by the passage of years, reminding him of life's meaningful relationships.

    Fan reaction to the video has been overwhelmingly positive. Viewers appreciate witnessing such humility and affection between the towering figures considered among the all-time greatest actors in their respective film industries and languages. All eyes will stay trained on reports of their potential on-screen reunion in the forthcoming Tamil venture ‘Vettaiyan'.

    Previous article
    Nita Ambani’s exquisite 180-carat diamond neckpiece graces son Anant’s lavish wedding
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Emraan Hashmi opens up about working with Salman Khan on Tiger 3 sets

    Northlines Northlines -
    'Salman Khan has his unique schedule', says Emraan Hashmi...

    Bollywood legends Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt dance at Anant Ambani’s lavish wedding celebrations

    Northlines Northlines -
    Bollywood stars light up Ambani scion's big fat wedding In...

    How marriage and producing prompted Randeep Hooda to rethink his outlook on wealth

    Northlines Northlines -
    Actor changes outlook on wealth after taking on producer...

    Akshay Kumar tests positive for Covid, forced to give Anant Ambani’s wedding a miss

    Northlines Northlines -
    Well-known actor Akshay Kumar has tested positive for Covid-19,...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nita Ambani’s exquisite 180-carat diamond neckpiece graces son Anant’s lavish wedding

    Is curd truly a cooling food or does it add inner...

    New Spacesuit Prototype Aims to Recycle Urine into Drinking Water During...