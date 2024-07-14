Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth share warm hug at high-profile wedding

In a heartwarming display of mutual respect and affection, veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth shared a hug instead of traditional greetings at the wedding celebration of industrialist Anant Ambani. Footage from the lavish Mumbai event captured the superstars' encounter, bringing joy to their legions of fans.

The footage shows Rajinikanth walking over to greet the iconic Big B, accompanied by wife Latha Rajinikanth. In a touching gesture, the ‘Baahubali' star bends down intending to touch Bachchan's feet. However, the ‘Don' actor stops him, warmly embracing his colleague instead. The brief interaction shows the profound respect and camaraderie between the two legends of Indian cinema spanning over decades.

After attending the festivities, Bachchan reflected on his blog about reconnecting with industry colleagues. He expressed gratitude for the love received and noted that while appearances may change over time, the sincere bond endured. Meeting old friends evoked pleasant memories now dimmed by the passage of years, reminding him of life's meaningful relationships.

Fan reaction to the video has been overwhelmingly positive. Viewers appreciate witnessing such humility and affection between the towering figures considered among the all-time greatest actors in their respective film industries and languages. All eyes will stay trained on reports of their potential on-screen reunion in the forthcoming Tamil venture ‘Vettaiyan'.