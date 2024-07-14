Hina Khan shares touching moment capturing mother’s emotional response to her breast cancer news

“Hina Khan opens up about mother's emotional response to her breast cancer diagnosis”

The popular television actress Hina Khan recently took to social media to share an emotional moment between herself and her mother after revealing her battle with stage 3 breast cancer. In an Instagram post, Hina shared a photo capturing the raw reaction of her mother upon learning about the diagnosis for the first time. The photo shows Hina's mother embracing her daughter in a moment of deep sorrow, consoling her with maternal love and comfort.

Praising her mother's strength in the face of such devastating news, Hina said “A mother's heart can absorb oceans of grief to shelter their children from pain”. She added that despite her own world falling apart, her mother found a way to wrap her arms around Hina and give her the courage needed to face the tough road ahead.

This isn't the first time Hina has opened up about the support of her family, especially her mother, during cancer treatment. In an earlier post, the actress shared a video of getting her hair cut short for chemotherapy while her mother cried inconsolably in the background. However, Hina comforted saying that despite the emotions, her mother steeled herself to be with her daughter every step of the way.

On the work front, the actress recently made her debut in the Punjabi film industry with the movie ‘Shinda Shinda No Papa' opposite Gippy Grewal. She was also seen in the Hindi web series ‘Namacool' on Amazon MiniTV.