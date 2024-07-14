back to top
Search
    EntertainmentHina Khan shares touching moment capturing mother's emotional response to her breast...
    Entertainment

    Hina Khan shares touching moment capturing mother’s emotional response to her breast cancer news

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    “Hina Khan opens up about mother's emotional response to her breast cancer diagnosis”

    The popular television actress Hina Khan recently took to social media to share an emotional moment between herself and her mother after revealing her battle with stage 3 breast cancer. In an Instagram post, Hina shared a photo capturing the raw reaction of her mother upon learning about the diagnosis for the first time. The photo shows Hina's mother embracing her daughter in a moment of deep sorrow, consoling her with maternal love and comfort.

    Praising her mother's strength in the face of such devastating news, Hina said “A mother's heart can absorb oceans of grief to shelter their children from pain”. She added that despite her own falling apart, her mother found a way to wrap her arms around Hina and give her the courage needed to face the tough road ahead.

    This isn't the first time Hina has opened up about the support of her family, especially her mother, during cancer treatment. In an earlier post, the actress shared a video of getting her hair cut short for chemotherapy while her mother cried inconsolably in the background. However, Hina comforted saying that despite the emotions, her mother steeled herself to be with her daughter every step of the way.

    On the work front, the actress recently made her debut in the Punjabi film industry with the movie ‘Shinda Shinda No Papa' opposite Gippy Grewal. She was also seen in the Hindi web series ‘Namacool' on Amazon MiniTV.

    Previous article
    Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth share warm hug at high-profile wedding
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth share warm hug at high-profile wedding

    Northlines Northlines -
    In a heartwarming display of mutual respect and affection,...

    Emraan Hashmi opens up about working with Salman Khan on Tiger 3 sets

    Northlines Northlines -
    'Salman Khan has his unique schedule', says Emraan Hashmi...

    Bollywood legends Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt dance at Anant Ambani’s lavish wedding celebrations

    Northlines Northlines -
    Bollywood stars light up Ambani scion's big fat wedding In...

    How marriage and producing prompted Randeep Hooda to rethink his outlook on wealth

    Northlines Northlines -
    Actor changes outlook on wealth after taking on producer...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth share warm hug at high-profile wedding

    Nita Ambani’s exquisite 180-carat diamond neckpiece graces son Anant’s lavish wedding

    Is curd truly a cooling food or does it add inner...