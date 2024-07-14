back to top
Search
    BusinessRise of theme-based funds attracts huge Rs. 22,000 crore investor inflows in...
    Business

    Rise of theme-based funds attracts huge Rs. 22,000 crore investor inflows in June

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Rise of theme-based funds captivates investors, draws over Rs. 22,000 crore in June

    Sector and theme specific mutual funds have seen unprecedented popularity amongst equity investors in recent times. According to the latest data, these specialized funds witnessed a significant surge in investments last month, garnering a record net inflow of more than Rs. 22,000 crores.

    Analysis shows theme-based schemes accounted for approximately 55% of total equity mutual fund inflows in June. This growing interest was further highlighted by new fund launches, with nine out of eleven fresh equity offerings falling under the sectoral/thematic category. Collectively, these nine funds were able to mobilize around Rs. 13,000 crores.

    The first quarter of the current fiscal year also saw theme funds as the predominant choice, receiving the largest portion of equity inflows amongst all types of schemes. Their success stems from rising confidence in industries driven by supportive government policies and higher investments. However, thorough remains essential before investing in any specialized option due to inherent concentration risks.

    Sector and theme specific schemes focus investment in stocks and related assets from a particular domain or concept. Sector funds narrow down to industries like infrastructure, banking or pharmaceuticals, while thematic schemes cast a wider net over interlinked businesses under an overarching concept. Both require allocating at least 80% assets accordingly.

    According to research data, some theme-based funds centering on banking, infrastructure, , consumption and renewable energy have generated double digit annual returns. Nonetheless, only risk-tolerant investors with long timelines should consider these focused vehicles due to volatility potential from macroeconomic shifts or outlook changes for targeted areas.

    In conclusion, the massive subscription surge reflects growing acceptance of specialized investment avenues among equity investors. However, an in-depth evaluation of individual options remains imperative before inclusion in one's portfolio.

    Previous article
    Hina Khan shares touching moment capturing mother’s emotional response to her breast cancer news
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Infra.Market Secures INR 185 Crore Debt Funding Boost to Fuel Growth Plans

    Northlines Northlines -
    Leading B2B e-commerce platform Infra.Market has raised an additional...

    Indian Startups Garner $138 Million in Funding Last Week Led by Dezerv’s $32 Million Round

    Northlines Northlines -
    Indian startups had an active funding week as they...

    Bangladesh Delegation Visits Major Indian Ports to Assess Potential for Using Their Infrastructure to Export Goods

    Northlines Northlines -
    Bangladesh is exploring opportunities to significantly alter its export...

    Personal income tax collections surpass corporate tax as direct tax collection grows nearly 20% YOY

    Northlines Northlines -
    Government tax collectors have seen impressive growth in direct...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hina Khan shares touching moment capturing mother’s emotional response to her...

    Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth share warm hug at high-profile wedding

    Nita Ambani’s exquisite 180-carat diamond neckpiece graces son Anant’s lavish wedding