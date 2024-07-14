India look to complete T20I series sweep over Zimbabwe in final encounter

With the five-match T20I series between India and Zimbabwe already in the bag, the final encounter promises to be an exciting finale. India have dominated Zimbabwe in almost all aspects to take an unassailable 3-1 lead. However, the hosts will be looking to end on a high note and avoid a whitewash on their home turf.

The weather is expected to be pleasant for a full game of cricket with sunny skies and temperatures around 26 degrees celsius. Rain is not predicted so dew should not be a factor either.

While the Indian batting spearheaded by young gun Yashasvi Jaiswal has fired consistently, their bowlers have also worked in tandem. Left arm seamer Tushar Deshpande and leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi have been particularly impressive, claiming key wickets. For Zimbabwe, tall fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani has troubled the Indians but needs support from others.

Both teams are likely to field similar playing XIs. India may back Jaiswal to continue his splendid form after his match winning 93 in the previous game. Zimbabwe will rely on their skipper Sikandar Raza to lead from the front and Muzarabani to deliver another impactful spell.

A look at past encounters suggests India hold a massive 9-3 lead in head to head meetings. However, Zimbabweans will be determined to put up an improved fight in front of their home crowd. With nothing to lose, an entertaining contest awaits fans at the Harare Sports Club.