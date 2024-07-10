Samsung to unveil latest foldables and wearables at Galaxy Unpacked tomorrow

All Eyes on Samsung's Next Unveiling

Tomorrow on July 10, tech giant Samsung is set to hold its much-awaited Galaxy Unpacked event where it is expected to unveil its latest generation of foldable phones, smartwatches and other accessories. While the event will be held in-person in Paris, fans around the world can tune in via livestream on platforms such as YouTube to get their first glimpse at what Samsung has in store.

In India, the livestream is scheduled to start at 6:30pm giving viewers a front row seat without leaving home. All attention will be on Samsung's next foldable phones, rumored to be called the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. Powered by the latest Snapdragon chip, these devices are speculated to take durability, performance and capabilities to new heights.

Samsung is also poised to showcase its next lineup of audio devices which are said to focus on enhanced noise cancellation. The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro may take after popular earbud designs while improving sound quality. Additionally, the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra is tipped to be Samsung's most advanced smartwatch yet equipped with new health and AI features.

A surprise addition could be the Galaxy Ring, a potential new form factor that would expand Samsung's wearables portfolio. Though details remain scarce, the company may also provide a first glimpse at an upcoming augmented reality headset in the works with Google.

With so many potential announcements on deck, Samsung enthusiasts worldwide will have their eyes glued to the livestream tomorrow evening to see what innovations the tech titan has in store. The future of foldables and beyond may become clearer after the big unveiling event.