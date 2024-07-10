Boult Audio unveils dashcams strategy to lead growing Indian market

Engaging Dashcams: Boult's Blueprint for Success in a New Category

Boult Audio, known for its popular audio devices and smartwatches, has embraced a new challenge – dashcams for vehicles. The electronics brand recently unveiled its CruiseCam X1 series dashcams priced below Rs. 5,000 to target the growing mid-range segment.

Co-founder Varun Gupta sees ample opportunities in India's dashcam domain. “Security and transparency are key priorities for many drivers and vehicle owners nowadays,” he notes. Having established Boult as a leader in audio and wearables over the past seven years, Gupta is now focused on building dominance in dashcams before demand accelerates further.

The company aims to stay ahead of the curve through continued in-house design and technology expertise. “Our dedicated teams allow us to craft differentiated products and consumer experiences,” explains Gupta, who oversees product development. This distinctive approach, combined with consistent positive consumer feedback online, helps Boult compete vigorously against larger rivals.

Potential usage cases abound in India's diverse transportation landscape. Dashcams offer assurance to commercial fleets and parents transporting children, while also enabling transparent insurance claims and safer driving. However, awareness remains limited currently. Boult plans strategic education initiatives to illuminate dashcams' myriad benefits.

For starters, Gupta targets India's aspiring ‘One' segment – nearly 80 million urban professionals earning Rs. 7-8 lakh annually. “This savvy group often spearheads adoption of innovative technologies,” he notes. Boult's dashcams tout features like emergency recording, GPS tracking and 360-degree rotation for versatile recording.

If insurance mandates emerge as Gupta anticipates, India's dashcam market is primed for liftoff. With its strong foothold in online markets and dedication to product refinement, Boult is well-positioned to capture growing consumer interest in this promising automotive accessory category.