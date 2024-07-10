Can regular hair washing for 3 weeks effectively treat dandruff? Experts weigh in

Dandruff, one of the most common scalp conditions, can be bothersome for many. A recent discussion suggested that continuously washing hair every day for 21 days may help get rid of persistent dandruff. But what do dermatology experts have to say about this approach?

Dr. Rinku Kapoor, a renowned cosmetic dermatologist, notes that while regular cleansing is important, over-washing hair for extended periods could be counterproductive. Stripping the scalp of its natural oils may worsen dryness and irritation over time. Frequent use of chemical-laden anti-dandruff products for 3 weeks straight could also damage the hair and make it brittle.

Each individual's skin and scalp are different, so a one-size-fits-all solution may not work, says Dr. Sachin Gupta of a leading hospital. Management should be tailored based on severity. For mild cases, applying specialized shampoos 2-3 times a week is generally sufficient. Persistent or severe dandruff often requires a dermatologist's personalized care.

So in summary, continuously cleansing the hair daily for 21 days may provide temporary relief but isn't a permanent fix. Over-cleansing can disrupt the scalp's natural balance. Expert guidance is wise to prevent worsening symptoms long-term or causing other issues. Maintaining a balanced diet and proper hygiene also support a healthy, dandruff-free scalp.