back to top
Search
    Life StyleDoes washing hair every day for 3 weeks really cure dandruff? Experts...
    Life Style

    Does washing hair every day for 3 weeks really cure dandruff? Experts weigh the pros and cons

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Can regular hair washing for 3 weeks effectively treat dandruff? Experts weigh in

    Dandruff, one of the most common scalp conditions, can be bothersome for many. A recent discussion suggested that continuously washing hair every day for 21 days may help get rid of persistent dandruff. But what do dermatology experts have to say about this approach?

    Dr. Rinku Kapoor, a renowned cosmetic dermatologist, notes that while regular cleansing is important, over-washing hair for extended periods could be counterproductive. Stripping the scalp of its natural oils may worsen dryness and irritation over time. Frequent use of chemical-laden anti-dandruff products for 3 weeks straight could also damage the hair and make it brittle.

    Each individual's skin and scalp are different, so a one-size-fits-all solution may not work, says Dr. Sachin Gupta of a leading hospital. Management should be tailored based on severity. For mild cases, applying specialized shampoos 2-3 times a week is generally sufficient. Persistent or severe dandruff often requires a dermatologist's personalized care.

    So in summary, continuously cleansing the hair daily for 21 days may provide temporary relief but isn't a permanent fix. Over-cleansing can disrupt the scalp's natural balance. Expert guidance is wise to prevent worsening symptoms long-term or causing other issues. Maintaining a balanced diet and proper hygiene also support a healthy, dandruff-free scalp.

    Previous article
    Boult Audio unveils dashcams strategy to lead growing Indian market
    Next article
    Leading filmmaker opens up about his limited relationship history and single status
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Does drinking milk really cause more mucus? Experts weigh in on common myth

    Northlines Northlines -
    Many folks assume that drinking milk when suffering from...

    How Smoking Accelerates the Onset of Menopause

    Northlines Northlines -
    Heading Up in Smoke: How Cigarette Smoking Can Accelerate...

    How Sonali Bendre turned a surprising source into her breakthrough in Bollywood

    Northlines Northlines -
    The journey from newcomer to star in Bollywood is...

    Bollywood stars candidly share lessons from overcoming infidelity

    Northlines Northlines -
    Bollywood power couple opens up about overcoming infidelity Celebrated actor...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Record equity mutual fund inflows of over Rs 40,600 crores in...

    Search Operation Resumes In J&K’s Doda To Track Hiding Terrorists

    “Search operations are conducted to ensure safety of area,” says SP-SOG,...