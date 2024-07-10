back to top
    Leading filmmaker opens up about his limited relationship history and single status
    Entertainment

    Leading filmmaker opens up about his limited relationship history and single status

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    In a recent interview, a renowned Indian filmmaker got candid about his love life experience and outlook. The director, known for delivering many blockbuster movies and production ventures, shared that he has had limited romantic encounters in his life.

    When asked by a journalist about his current relationship status, the filmmaker said that he remains single and hasn't been in a serious relationship for a long time. By his own account, he has only been involved in “one and a half relationships” throughout his life so far.

    While the director expressed that he enjoyed his solitary lifestyle, he also mentioned feeling a sense of emptiness when he reached a certain age milestone in the past. However, with time, his perspective shifted and nowadays the thought of actively seeking a partner doesn't cross his mind.

    The filmmaker further elaborated that in his efforts to find companionship on some occasions, he had explored avenues like matchmaking services and meeting people locally as well as abroad. Nevertheless, at present, he is content and self-sufficient without a romantic involvement in his life.

    In an earlier interaction as well, the director had touched upon his limited dating experience. He had also spoken about experiencing one-sided love for many years, which inspired him to make a commercially and critically successful movie.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

