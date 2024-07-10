Sidharth Malhotra shelters Kiara Advani from rain at Wimbledon with umbrella, fans call her ‘lucky’

While monsoon showers poured down in London, Sidharth Malhotra ensured his ladylove Kiara Advani remained dry as they cheered for tennis stars at Wimbledon. The beloved Bollywood couple was pictured at the esteemed tennis tournament enjoying the quarterfinals match between top players Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner.

dressed in chic formals, Sidharth and Kiara blended into the well-heeled crowd at Centre Court. However, fans instantly spotted the stars in the stands. As light rain fell, the dashing Sidharth was seen thoughtfully covering Kiara with his umbrella as they walked towards the stadium.

The adorable moment was captured on video and shared on social media. Fans gushed over Sidharth's gentle gesture, with many calling Kiara lucky to have found such a caring partner. The couple seemed relaxed and immersed in the high-octane tennis action unfolding on the grass courts.

Later, Sidharth and Kiara posed for pictures with a sports broadcaster at the tournament. The pair flaunted their sporty side as they enjoyed the quarterfinals at one of the most prestigious championships in the game of tennis. Sidharth recently wrapped filming Yodha while Kiara will soon begin promoting comedy film SatyaPrem Ki Katha.

The loved-up duo has been vacationing across Europe this summer, often giving fans glimpses of their travels on social media. Their public appearance together at Wimbledon is a treat for audiences who have long followed their love story from Shershaah to the present.