    Apple Watch Series 10 May Launch Without Key Health Sensors Due to Development Challenges

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Apple's Next-Gen Watch May Miss Key Upgrades

    While Apple's upcoming Apple Watch Series 10 is expected to sport bigger screens and upgraded internals, latest reports indicate the smartwatch may launch missing some ambitious health tracking features.

    Set to debut alongside the iPhone 16 lineup in September, the Apple Watch Series 10 – codenamed N217 and N218 – will reportedly arrive in two size variants powered by a new chip. Earlier rumors pointed to a design overhaul, but recent insights suggest only minor aesthetic tweaks and thinner/lighter casings using 3D-printed parts.

    Like past iterations, the Series 10 aims to benefit consumers through continued enhancements. However, sources familiar with Apple's plans now say developing reliable sensors for health features such as blood pressure monitoring and sleep apnea detection has proven challenging.

    Specifically, current hypertension detection is said to be unreliable while legal hurdles surround oxygen saturation readings needed for sleep apnea detection. As a result, Apple may have to wait before bringing such flagship wellness tools to its most advanced smartwatch yet.

    Additionally, while Apple's other devices gain sophisticated AI abilities, Series 10 watches are not expected to debut equivalent intelligence upgrades. While disappointing some fans, delays could allow Apple to refine health tracking for greater precision and privacy.

    It remains unclear if a higher-end “Ultra” model or retro-styled anniversary editions may also debut or be reserved for 2025. But for health and biometric enthusiasts, the Series 10 launch may not equate to the leap some predicted.

