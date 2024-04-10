Search
Samsung to launch new range of AI TVs in India on Apr 17

Tawi: Samsung, 's largest consumer electronics brand, is gearing up to launch its new range of Artificial Intelligence-powered televisions on April 17, 2024.

The upcoming launch of AI televisions comes on the back of Samsung's big AI-related announcements earlier this year. Samsung launched Galaxy AI for its smartphones with Galaxy S24 series in January, and Bespoke AI for its home appliances earlier this week.

Samsung's Neo QLED 8K series, Neo QLED 4K series and the OLED series are all likely to be powered by AI this year.

Samsung has also started taking early orders from consumers interested in buying its new range of AI TVs in India. Consumers can pre-order Samsung's new AI TVs by paying INR 5000 on Samsung.com and the Samsung shop App. Customers who pre-order Samsung's new AI-powered TVs will be eligible for early access special offers on their purchase.

Consumers pre-ordering Neo QLED 8K Series (75 inches and above) can avail benefits worth INR 15000 on their purchase, while consumers pre-ordering Neo QLED 4K & OLED Series will get benefits worth INR 10000 on their purchase.

Samsung's new Neo QLED 8K TV delivers a premium viewing experience, personalized experiences, energy savings and innovative features with ultra-immersive audio and powerful audio features.

