BMW Group India sets the pace with strong start in 2024

Jammu Tawi: BMW Group India has posted strong business performance in the first quarter of 2024 (January – March). BMW Group India delivered 3,680 cars (BMW and MINI) and 1,810 motorcycles (BMW Motorrad). BMW sold 3,510 units and MINI 170 units.

BMW Group India recorded +51% growth in car sales in Q1 (BMW + MINI), riding on high demand for its Sports Activity Vehicles, Luxury Class and Electric Vehicles. Models like the BMW X7, BMW X3, BMW X1 and BMW 3 Series were sold-out.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “BMW Group India has posted strong performance in the first quarter of the year. Breaking earlier records, Q1 car sales achieved new heights with successful growth of +51%! Our firm leadership in the luxury electric car market remains undisputed thanks to the most diverse range of products. The exclusive BMW Luxury Class has also assumed a segment-leading position. Our key car models are at the top of their game and with significant new launches in the pipeline, we will raise the heat in luxury market.”