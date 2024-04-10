Hernia symposium held at Paras Health

Chandigarh: Surgeons from Yamunanagar attended a hernia symposium at Paras Health, Panchkula. The symposium focused on the emergency surgical management of patients with complex hernias

During symposium hernia cases with extended total extra peritoneal approach were demonstrated by Dr. Amit Bansal, Senior Consultant General & Minimal Access Surgery at Paras Health Panchkula.

One case with supra umbilical hernia and another bilateral inguinal hernia were also demonstrated.

Addressing symposium, Dr. Amit Bansal said that in this technique we enter behind the rectus muscle and mesh is placed behind both the rectus muscle thus preventing it from being in contact with the bowel.

Single layer mesh (prolene) is used in this repair and we need it to fix the mesh, informed Dr. Amit Bansal

Dr Amit further said that though hernia is a serious medical condition earlier, innovative medical procedures especially laparoscopy/ endoscopy have been boon for hernia operations.

A hernia occurs when an organ pushes through an opening in the muscle or tissue that holds it in place. There have been many innovations in technology used for the surgery of hernia, including laparoscopy.

Many new products, implants, meshes have also been introduced recently, added Dr. Amit Bansal.