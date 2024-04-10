Search
IndiaHernia symposium held at Paras Health
India

Hernia symposium held at Paras Health

By: Northlines

Date:

Chandigarh: Surgeons from Yamunanagar attended a hernia symposium at Paras , Panchkula. The symposium focused on the emergency surgical management of patients with complex hernias

During symposium hernia cases with extended total extra peritoneal approach were demonstrated by Dr. Amit Bansal, Senior Consultant General & Minimal Access Surgery at Paras Health Panchkula.

One case with supra umbilical hernia and another bilateral inguinal hernia were also demonstrated.
Addressing symposium, Dr. Amit Bansal said that in this technique we enter behind the rectus muscle and mesh is placed behind both the rectus muscle thus preventing it from being in contact with the bowel.

Single layer mesh (prolene) is used in this repair and we need it to fix the mesh, informed Dr. Amit Bansal

Dr Amit further said that though hernia is a serious medical condition earlier, innovative medical procedures especially laparoscopy/ endoscopy have been boon for hernia operations.

A hernia occurs when an organ pushes through an opening in the muscle or tissue that holds it in place. There have been many innovations in used for the surgery of hernia, including laparoscopy.

Many new products, implants, meshes have also been introduced recently, added Dr. Amit Bansal.

Previous article
BMW Group India sets the pace with strong start in 2024
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Enforcement Directorate Nabs Delhi Cyber Fraudster At IGI In Rs 4,978 Crore Scam

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 9: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has...

China Couldn’t Encroach ‘Single Inch’ Of Land Under Modi Govt: Amit Shah

Northlines Northlines -
Lakhimpur, Apr 9: Asserting that China couldn’t encroach a...

EC Asks CBDT To Verify Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s Poll Affidavit Details Following Cong Complaint

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 9: The Election Commission on Tuesday...

Maharashtra Opposition’s Lok Sabha deal sealed: Uddhav Thackeray gets major chunk of 21 seats

Northlines Northlines -
Mumbai, Apr 9: The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi on...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

BMW Group India sets the pace with strong start in 2024

Samsung to launch new range of AI TVs in India on...

AESL appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new Managing Director & CEO