Search
JammuAESL appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new Managing Director & CEO
JammuJammu Kashmir

AESL appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new Managing Director & CEO

By: Northlines

Date:

Tawi: Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), a leader in test preparatory services, has appointed Deepak Mehrotra as its Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The decision comes at a pivotal moment for AESL, as it continues to innovate and expand its offerings in the competitive landscape of educational services.

Shailesh Haribhakti, The Chairman of AESL, expressed his delight in having Deepak on board to steer the company at this critical juncture. “Deepak's appointment as the new leader of AESL marks an exciting milestone for our organization. His strategic vision and proven operational expertise will be instrumental in solidifying our position as an industry leader,” he said.

Byju Raveendran, Founder, BYJU'S, echoed the sentiment, stating, “As we enter the next phase of growth, it's our pleasure to welcome Deepak to lead Aakash. His acumen and stellar record as the Managing Director for Pearson will be pivotal in leading Aakash into its next phase of growth and impact.”

Deepak Mehrotra, an accomplished leader with a proven track record in the FMCG, Telecom, and Education industries, has been appointed as the Managing Director and CEO of AESL. With over 35 years of experience in executive roles, Mehrotra brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to drive AESL's vision forward and capitalize on emerging opportunities in the education sector. Prior to joining AESL, he was the Managing Director at Ashirvad pipes. He has also worked at Pearson India, Bharti Airtel, Coca-Cola, and Asian Paints.

Deepak has a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from IIT Roorkee, an MMS from JBIMS, and has completed an Executive program from The Wharton School, Philadelphia (USA).

Commenting on his appointment, Deepak Mehrotra expressed his enthusiasm for leading AESL into its next phase of growth. He emphasized the importance of leveraging and modern teaching methodologies to enhance the learning experience for students across the country.

Previous article
Motorola edge 50 Pro goes on sale in India
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Motorola edge 50 Pro goes on sale in India

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi: Motorola, India’s best 5G smartphone brand, recently...

J&K | Adequate Arrangements Made For Vaishno Devi Pilgrims

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, Apr 9: Shat Chandi Maha Yagya organised by...

Kashmir people want Kashmiri Pandits to return to Valley: Mehbooba Mufti

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Apr 9: The BJP has used the Kashmiri...

Jammu Cyber Cell Police cracks online financial fraud

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, Apr 8: Jammu Cyber Cell Police claimed to...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Motorola edge 50 Pro goes on sale in India

Enforcement Directorate Nabs Delhi Cyber Fraudster At IGI In Rs 4,978...

Unlocking the Power of Homeopathy – What You Need to Know...