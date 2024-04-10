AESL appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new Managing Director & CEO

Jammu Tawi: Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), a leader in test preparatory services, has appointed Deepak Mehrotra as its Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The decision comes at a pivotal moment for AESL, as it continues to innovate and expand its offerings in the competitive landscape of educational services.

Shailesh Haribhakti, The Chairman of AESL, expressed his delight in having Deepak on board to steer the company at this critical juncture. “Deepak's appointment as the new leader of AESL marks an exciting milestone for our organization. His strategic vision and proven operational expertise will be instrumental in solidifying our position as an industry leader,” he said.

Byju Raveendran, Founder, BYJU'S, echoed the sentiment, stating, “As we enter the next phase of growth, it's our pleasure to welcome Deepak to lead Aakash. His business acumen and stellar record as the Managing Director for Pearson India will be pivotal in leading Aakash into its next phase of growth and impact.”

Deepak Mehrotra, an accomplished leader with a proven track record in the FMCG, Telecom, and Education industries, has been appointed as the Managing Director and CEO of AESL. With over 35 years of experience in executive roles, Mehrotra brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to drive AESL's vision forward and capitalize on emerging opportunities in the education sector. Prior to joining AESL, he was the Managing Director at Ashirvad pipes. He has also worked at Pearson India, Bharti Airtel, Coca-Cola, and Asian Paints.

Deepak has a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from IIT Roorkee, an MMS from JBIMS, and has completed an Executive program from The Wharton School, Philadelphia (USA).

Commenting on his appointment, Deepak Mehrotra expressed his enthusiasm for leading AESL into its next phase of growth. He emphasized the importance of leveraging technology and modern teaching methodologies to enhance the learning experience for students across the country.