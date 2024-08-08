Samsung teases India-Specific AI washing machine set to launch this month

Jammu Tawi: Samsung, India's largest consumer electronics brand, today teased its upcoming AI-powered laundry specialist designed specifically for the Indian market. With the new launch, Samsungis set to revolutionize the laundry experience of Indian consumers.

Thenew, AI-powered washing machine will seamlessly blend advanced technology into daily routines, promising to transform the way laundry is done by making it easier and more efficient. This launch aligns with Samsung's vision to redefine convenience and empower consumers to “do less and live more.”

Samsung has a stellar legacy of driving washing machine innovation since 1974 when its first washing machine was introduced. The company launched its first automatic washing machine in 1979, which simplified laundry by combining washing and spinning with a single touch. In 1997, Samsung launched the front-loading washing machine,which minimized fabric damage and enabled high-temperature washing, which set a new standard for garment care.

In 2008, Samsung revolutionized cleaning with the launch of the Ecobubble washing machine, the first washing machine to use bubble technology to ensure powerful cleaning. This innovation was followed by the ActivDualwash technology in 2014, which enhanced convenience for consumers with its unique wobble technology and built-in sink, making pre-treatment of clothes easier than ever.

Continuing its tradition of innovation, Samsung introduced the FlexWash™washing machine in 2017, offering unprecedented flexibility with dual washers, designed to cater to diverse laundry needs. By 2021, Samsung had set a new benchmark in smart laundry solutions with the launch of India's first AI-enabled Ecobubble washing machine, integrating advanced AI technology to redefine the laundry experience for Indian households.