CFSperforms eastern India’s first laser-assisted Cataract & Glaucoma Surgery

Kolkata: Centre For Sight (CFS), India's leading private eye care chain, has recently performed the region's first Femto Laser Assisted Cataract Surgery (FLACS) coupled with an advanced glaucoma stent implantation—Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS)—a groundbreaking step towards advanced eye care in the region.

The pioneering procedure was led by Dr. Subhrangshu Sengupta, a distinguished ophthalmologist at Centre For Sight, AJC Bose Road, Kolkata. This innovative surgery involved the use of cutting-edge technologies, offering a seamless and precise solution for patients with cataracts and glaucoma.

Explaining the procedure, Dr. Subhrangshu Sengupta, Centre For Sight, Kolkata said “The procedure was conducted under topical anesthesia without the need for injections, enhancing patient comfort and safety. It combined Femto Laser Assisted Cataract Surgery (FLACS), a cutting-edge robotic cataract treatment with the implantation of a presbyopia-correcting intraocular lens (IOL) to improve visual outcomes and reduce dependence on glasses, with Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS), a stitch-free technique that implanted a couple of microscopic (0.36mm) non ferromagnetic titanium implants to decrease reliance on glaucoma medications.”

Dr. Subhrangshu further added “We are incredibly proud to deliver world-class eye care to the people of Eastern India. Glaucoma, often referred to as the ‘silent thief of sight,' remains a leading cause of irreversible blindness worldwide. As the incidence of glaucoma continues to rise, coupled with cataracts being another major contributor to blindness, our mission at Centre For Sight is to provide the most advanced, effective, and minimally invasive treatments available.

Dr Mahipal Singh Sachdev, Chairman & Managing Director – Centre For Sight Group of Hospitals said “At Centre For Sight, our unwavering commitment is to push the boundaries of innovation in eye care, ensuring that our patients have access to the best possible treatments. This milestone surgery in Eastern India demonstrates our dedication to bringing world-class, cutting-edge technology to every corner of the country. We believe that every individual deserves the highest standard of vision care, and this achievement is a testament to our ongoing efforts to enhance the quality of life for our patients through advanced, minimally invasive procedures.”