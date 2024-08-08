Odysse Electric and SUN Mobility join forces to drive e-mobility revolution across int’l markets

Jammu Tawi: Odysse Electric Vehicles, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with battery-swapping solutions provider SUN Mobility for the export of its flagship electric motorcycle, Vader SM. Under this collaboration, Odysse Electric aims to deploy its daily commute bike, Vader SM, powered by the SUN Mobility's advanced battery-swapping technology, in key markets across the world. This collaboration marks an important step for Odysse Electric in expanding its global footprint and accelerating the adoption of electric mobility worldwide.Vader SM is powered by two of SUN Mobility's Smart Batteries, that are AIS-156 approved and are portable and swappable at SUN Mobility's Quick Interchange Stations. Vader SM has a digital instrument cluster,is powered by a 4000 watt electric motor with a top speed of 80 kmph and range of 130 kms per swap. Vader SM offers 5 drive modes including Eco, Power, Sports, Reverse and Parking mode with cruise control. Nemin Vora, CEO, Odysse Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. said, “We see huge export potential in the EV market and aim to contribute to the EV aspirations globally. This collaboration underscores our dedication to spearheading the transition towards providing sustainable mobility solutions on a global scale. Our association with SUN Mobility will enable us to bring our flagship product, Vader SM, to new markets by leveraging SUN Mobility's advanced battery infrastructure and network.”

Ajay Goel, Co-founder & Executive Director, SUN Mobility, said, “We are proud to collaborate with Odysse Electric Vehicles in introducing the Vader SM, one of India's first electric motorcycle powered with SUN Mobility's advanced battery-swapping technology, to international markets. This partnership marks a significant step forward in our mission to drive affordable sustainable mobility solutions globally, leveraging our innovative battery swapping platform to enhance accessibility and convenience for electric vehicle users worldwide.”