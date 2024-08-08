FADA Academy and IIT Delhi launch Advanced Certificate Prog

Jammu Tawi: The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) Academy, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi), proudly announces the launch of the Advanced Certificate Program in Automotive Operation and Future Technologies. This 7-day intensive program, held at the prestigious IIT Delhi campus, is set to revolutionize the automotive industry by equipping Dealer Principals and leadership teams at auto dealerships with cutting-edge knowledge and skills. Vinkesh Gulati, Chairman of FADA Academy and Research, expressed his excitement about the collaboration: “This partnership with IIT Delhi marks a significant milestone in our mission to empower the automotive dealership community with advanced education and training. With the uncertainties in future technologies, such as different transmission systems, and the inherent complexities of dealership operations, it is crucial to get Dealer Principals ready to navigate these challenges. Our goal is to foster innovation, enhance operational efficiency, and drive sustainable growth in the automotive sector.”Dr. Deepak Kumar, Professor at the Centre for Automotive Research and Tribology, IIT Delhi, remarked “The curriculum is meticulously designed to cover both management and technical topics that are critical for the future of the automotive industry. Participants will gain insights from leading experts and hands-on experience in state-of-the-art laboratories at IIT Delhi.” Bijaya Ketan Panigrahi, Professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering at IIT Delhi, commented, “This program provides a unique blend of theoretical knowledge and practical insights, particularly in the rapidly evolving fields of electric and hybrid vehicles. Our aim is to prepare participants to not only understand but also to lead the transformation towards more advanced and sustainable automotive technologies.”