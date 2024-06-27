Samsung sets July 10 for launch of new foldable smartphones

Jammu Tawi: Samsung today announced that it will launch the next generation of Galaxy Z smartphones and ecosystem devices at its global launch event on July 10. The Galaxy Unpacked event will be hosted in Paris — where the iconic cultural nexus and trend epicenter becomes the perfect backdrop for the rollout of our latest cutting-edge innovations, Samsung said in a statement.

“The next frontier of Galaxy AI is coming. Prepare to discover the power of Galaxy AI, now infused into the latest Galaxy Z series and the entire Galaxy ecosystem. Get ready for a world of possibilities as we enter a new phase of mobile AI,” the company added.

Ahead of Samsung's invitation for Global Unpacked, one of its key executives had said that Samsung will optimize the Galaxy AI experience for the upcoming foldable devices to deliver a completely new and unique AI experience.

“Our foldables are the most versatile and flexible form factor in Samsung Galaxy and when combined with Galaxy AI, these two complementary technologies will together unlock all new possibilities,” Won-joon Choi, EVP and Head of Mobile R&D, Samsung Electronics said.

Besides new foldable smartphones, Samsung is expected to announce new wearable devices at its Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10, analysts said.