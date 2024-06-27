Capri Loans introduces affordable gold loans for MSMEs

Jammu Tawi: Capri Loans, a leading non-banking financial company, launched an affordable gold loan scheme tailored for business owners with an Udyam Aadhaar. Designed to meet the working capital needs of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), this scheme offers an attractive interest rate of just 99 paise per month per Rs.100 which effectively comes to 11.88% pa. This interest rate by far is the most competitive in the industry with no hidden charges. Aimed at promoting financial inclusion and expanding credit access to underserved regions, particularly in tier 2 and tier 3 cities, this scheme offers several features designed for the convenience and flexibility of business owners. With minimal paperwork required, individuals and sole proprietors can secure the loan using just their KYC documents. The loan amount is disbursed within 30 minutes, making it ideal for busy entrepreneurs. Additionally, the scheme includes a top-up facility and negligible processing fees, simplifying the borrowing process. Business owners can use their idle gold assets to improve their cash flow by simply presenting their Udyam Aadhaar number.Mr. Ravish Gupta– Gold Loan, Business Head at Capri Loans emphasized “At Capri Loans, we believe in empowering MSMEs with accessible financial solutions that fuel their growth and drive economic prosperity. Our newly launched gold loan scheme, tailored for Udyam Aadhaar holders, exemplifies our commitment to foster financial inclusion and transform the lending landscape. With streamlined processes, competitive interest rates, and innovative repayment options, we stand firm in our pledge to support the aspirations of entrepreneurs across India.”