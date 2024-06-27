Torex Cough Syrup announces the release of the ad film in collaboration with ‘Jatt and Juliet 3’

Jammu Tawi: Torque Pharma, India's leading pharmaceutical company, has collaborated with the much-anticipated Punjabi blockbuster “Jatt and Juliet 3,” which is set to release on June 27th, 2024. This collaboration marks a unique synergy between healthcare and entertainment, bringing together Torex's trusted legacy in cough relief with the vibrant and popular world of Punjabi cinema.”Jatt and Juliet 3″ stars the charismatic duo Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa, who are beloved by audiences for their dynamic on-screen chemistry and entertaining performances. Torex Cough Syrup's popularity aligns seamlessly with the movie's appeal, creating a connection that binds the audience together and enhances brand recall.Commenting on the ad film launch, Abhay Iqbal Singh Bedi, Director, Torque Pharma said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with ‘Jatt and Juliet 3,' a film that has a wide set of fanbase, much like Torex Cough Syrup that embodies health and wellness. This partnership enhances our brand presence while reaffirming our commitment to delivering effective cough relief, allowing our customers to savour life's moments free from the discomfort of a cough. We are confident that this co-branding initiative with ‘Jatt & Juliet 3' will forge a deep and lasting connection with audiences.””We're excited to partner with Torex Pharmaceuticals for ‘Jatt & Juliet 3.' This collaboration brings together two trusted brands to deliver an unforgettable experience to our audience. We look forward to a successful journey together and can't wait for everyone to experience the magic of ‘Jatt & Juliet 3' in theatres.” said Manmord Singh Sidhu, the MD of White Hill Studios and the producer of the film.