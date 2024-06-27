back to top
Sagar Bhatia to make his playback singing debut with Sarfira song Khudaya
Sagar Bhatia to make his playback singing debut with Sarfira song Khudaya

Mumbai: Sagar Bhatia has redefined Qawwali for the younger generation with his fresh take on it. He revived their interest in this genre which was once so popular amongst Hindi music listeners. And now, he is set to take it to feature films as well, with his first qawwali track in a film up for release.

Sagar is making his playback singing debut with Akshay Kumar starrer Sarfira. The film will feature a qawwali track sung by Sagar titled Khudaya and will add to the narrative in a beautiful way. Talking about this feat, an excited Sagar says, “Proud and ecstatic to reveal my Bollywood playback singing debut! This is a milestone I've always dreamed of.Sharing a piece of our heart with you. I can't wait for you all to hear this one.”

The singer has been signed by Karan Johar under Dharma Cornerstone Agency and this marks his first film project with them. On other fronts, Sagar has done tours globally with his concept Sagar Wali Qawwali, gathering millions of fans worldwide for his music. He garnered popularity for his covers of iconic retro Hindi songs, and his originals have also garnered immense praise for him. Some of his original tracks include Mera Ishq, RoyiHovegi and Ishq Ch Kamli.

 

