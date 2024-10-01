Samsung launches Galaxy S24 FE in India

Jammu Tawi: Samsung India's largest consumer electronics brand today announced the launch of Galaxy S24 FE, the latest addition to the Galaxy AI ecosystem that delivers premium mobile experiences to more users.

Galaxy S24 FE, powered by the AI-based ProVisual Engine and Galaxy AI's Photo Assist features showcases an enhanced camera setup that empowers users to be more creative. It's the perfect device for gaming on the go with a 6.7-inch[i] Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, a long-lasting 4,700mAh battery, and a powerful Exynos 2400 series chipset. The Galaxy S24 FE offers premium Galaxy AI tools and ecosystem connectivity to enhance communication, productivity and creativity — all housed in an iconic design and protected by robust Samsung Knox security.

Galaxy S24 FE's premium camera setup features a 50MP wide lens and 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom — both supported by optical image stabilization (OIS) — plus a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 10MP selfie camera.

Making its debut in the FE series, ProVisual Engine features vastly improved technology that leverages advanced AI algorithms to deliver breathtaking detail and remarkably subtle textures: Nightography with AI image signal processing (ISP) to improve low light performance, enabling beautiful night portraits; Works with the wide camera's 50MP Adaptive Pixel Sensor to enable optical-quality performance at zoom levels from 2x in addition to the optical 3x zoom. AI zoom also provides the enhanced image quality at distances between digital zoom lengths; Object-Aware Engine to recognize scenes and optimize colors in Super High Dynamic Range (HDR), ensuring vibrant and lifelike photos and videos.

When it is time to edit, Photo Assist features breathe life into ideas. Since its introduction with the Galaxy S24 series devices, Galaxy AI has become invaluable for editing images and expressing creativity.

The powerful Exynos 2400 series chipset enables an uncompromised gaming experience compatible with cutting-edge features such as Ray Tracing. In the world where every bit of speed and efficiency counts, the Galaxy S24 FE utilizes several key features to stay ahead of the competition.

The Galaxy S24 FE incorporates the same advanced AI experience as the Galaxy S24 series. Designed to enhance work, simplify communication, and increase connectivity, Galaxy AI on the S24 FE offers tools that unlock new possibilities.

Every Galaxy AI-enhanced experience becomes even more useful when the Galaxy S24 FE is connected to Samsung's expansive mobile ecosystem. It seamlessly transfers files, quickly sets up extended displays, and effortlessly executes complex creative ideas through intuitive inputs. In this hyper-connected Samsung Galaxy ecosystem, Galaxy S24 FE enables experiences that increase productivity, creativity, and efficiency.

Building on the innovative legacy of the S series, the Galaxy S24 FE is fortified with strong security. Samsung Knox, Galaxy's multi-layer security platform that safeguards critical information and protects against vulnerabilities with end-to-end secure hardware, real-time threat detection and collaborative protection.

As a continuation of the S24 series tradition of sustainable design, the Galaxy S24 FE has been made to do more with less when it comes to the planet's resources. It features a wide variety of recycled materials, including recycled plastics, aluminum, glass, and rare earth elements in both internal and external components. It also features seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates, and comes in a packaging box made from 100% recycled paper material.