back to top
Search
    IndiaFixing seemingly minor issues faced by farmers can raise their income by...
    India

    Fixing seemingly minor issues faced by farmers can raise their income by up to 20 pc: Chouhan

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Agencies

    NEW DELHI: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said addressing seemingly minor issues faced by farmers could increase their income by up to 20 per cent.

    Meeting members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Independent) as part of his ‘direct dialogue' (seedha samvad) initiative launched on September 24, Chouhan discussed various challenges affecting the agricultural sector.

    Asserting that the service of farmers is the worship of God, Chouhan said: “….These problems may seem small, but solving them can increase farmers' income by 10 to 20 per cent.”

    In the meeting, BKU representatives raised concerns about contaminated factory water and ways to replace burnt transformers in short time, an official statement said.

    Discussion covered reducing crop costs, ensuring fair prices, and preventing waterlogging. Besides, use of excessive pesticide, its impact on , and access to government schemes like PM Fasal Bima Yojana were discussed.

    Quality seeds and pesticides were provided to farmers. The minister assured them that state-specific issues would be forwarded to respective governments, the statement added.

    Chouhan has committed to meeting farmers and agricultural organization representatives every Tuesday to address sector-specific challenges.

    The dialogue initiative aims to create a direct channel between the ministry and farming communities to expedite problem-solving and enhance agricultural productivity.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Relevance Of Gandhi
    Next article
    Samsung launches Galaxy S24 FE in India
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Vikram Solar files draft papers to raise Rs 1,500 crore via IPO

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies New Delhi: Solar module maker Vikram Solar on Tuesday...

    Air India Express-AIX Connect merger complete: DGCA

    Northlines Northlines -
    AGENCIES NEW DELHI: Aviation regulator DGCA on Tuesday said the...

    Birla Estates sells residential properties worth Rs 600 crore in Bengaluru

    Northlines Northlines -
    NL Corresspondent New Delhi: Realty firm Birla Estates has sold...

    SEBI calls for tax breaks on municipal bonds

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi: Capital markets regulator SEBI is expected to...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NYKS’s Hindi Diwas Pakhwada concludes

    Vikram Solar files draft papers to raise Rs 1,500 crore via...

    Air India Express-AIX Connect merger complete: DGCA