Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Receives Biggest Opening Ever!

New Delhi: The Amazon Great Indian Festival, which started from 27th September with 24-hour early access for Prime members, has seen the biggest ever opening for its sellers and brand partners on Amazon.in.Bringing happiness to lakhs of customers across the country,the first 48 hours of Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 have been the best ever with nearly 11 crore customer visits andover 8,000 sellers surpassing INR 1 lakh in sales.Customers got access to more than 25,000 new product launches across categories such as laptops, TVs,fashion and beauty, home décor, appliances, furniture, smartphones and groceries from top brands.

“The first 48 hours of Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 have been historic and the best ever for Amazon.in! We are thrilled to witness the biggest ever opening with a record 11 crore customer visits, and highest number of Prime members shopping during PEA. We also witnessed an overwhelming participation of sellers across India, including, small and medium businesses, and thousands of sellers became lakhpatis during the first 48 hrs of AGIF ‘24. We are excited with this encouraging start to our month-long Amazon Great Indian Festival and a big thank you to our sellers, brand partners, delivery associates, and teams who brought the festive cheer early for our customers across India,” said Saurabh Srivastava, Vice President – Categories, Amazon India.

Customers shopped for everything big and small

Customers upgraded to their favourite Mobiles, Washing Machines, TVs, Refrigerators, ACs, Gaming consoles leveraging the extensive affordability options including exchange, EMI, bank discounts, cashbacks, rewards and door-step installation and setup (across 400+ cities)

More than 2 Lakh customers purchased a mobile phone for the first time on Amazon.in and premium smartphones (>INR 30,000) saw the highest YoY growth of over 30% among all price segments with Apple, OnePlus and Samsung being the most preferred premium brands

Customers upgraded to bigger screens with large screen televisions contributing to almost 50% of sale with Samsung, Xiaomi, Sony & LG emerging as the most preferred TV brands

Customers took advantage of deals on Fire TV products making Fire TV Stick and Redmi Smart Fire TV 32 among the best-sellers during the first 48 hours of AGIF ‘24Large appliances such as washing machines, refrigerators, and air conditioners observed a 1.7X spike vs BAU for customers availing exchange offer and 1.6X spike vs BAU for customers availing No Cost EMI offers. Customers purchased over 35% more watches while premium watches witnessed over 2X spike YoY

Luxury Fragrances and women's ethnic wear witnessed a 1.5X spike YoY from brands like Guess, Davidoff, Calvin Klein, Janasya, Biba and more

Gold and Diamond (incl. lab grown diamonds) Jewelry saw over 5X YoY spike in demand vs BAU

The strong selection of GenZ and D2C brands witnessed a spike of upto 2.5X YoY, led by brands like Bewakoof, Juneberry, Lacoste, Pant Project, Snitch

Kitchen essentials have seen a growing demand with kitchen storage growing more than 60% YoY while Mixer Grinders, Pressure cookers are up by 30%

The biggest spike of 3X was seen in new sign-ups for Subscribe and Save program

With health and wellness becoming a priority amongst customers, 2X increase in demand was observed for dietary and natural supplements like Moringa &Chyawanprash and Sugar alternatives

India Shopped for Ultra-low cost Products with Amazon Bazaar

In the first 48 hours of Amazon Great Indian Festival, Bazaar daily shoppers grew 10X as compared to pre-event daily averages. More than 50% of Bazaar shoppers shopped for the very first time or after 12+ months of their previous purchase. Amazon Bazaar received 11X units/day as compared to pre-event averages, thus enabling sellers of ultra-low-priced selection to grow their businesses (~50% growth in daily unit volumes for sellers)

Convenience Delivered

Customers availed attractive exchange discounts on various products including smartphones, TVs and Appliances and opted for free installation services across 400+ cities. Every customer who purchased Appliances on Amazon, got a free extended warranty on their purchase. This season, Amazon has built 8000-strong workforce of authorized experts to offer in-home installation, setup and product diagnosis support.