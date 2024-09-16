Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra now available starting INR 109999 in India

Jammu Tawi: Samsung, India's largest consumer electronics brand, today announced a never-before-seen price on its flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone.Starting September 12, 2024, Galaxy S24 Ultra will be available at just INR 109999 as part of a limited period offer. The smartphone was originally priced starting INR 129999. The special price includes an instant cash back of INR 8000 along with an additional upgrade bonus of INR 12000. Alternatively, consumers can also avail bank cashback of INR 12000. Additionally, consumers seeking enhanced affordability can take advantage of no-cost EMI for 24 months. Galaxy S24 Ultra ushers in a new era of mobile AI, enabling consumers to do more with Galaxy AI. Galaxy S24 Ultra enhances and redefines the phone's most fundamental role: communication with Live Translate, two-way, real-time voice and text translations of phone calls within the native app. With Interpreter, live conversations can be instantly translated on a split-screen view. It even works without cellular data or Wi-Fi for messages and other apps. In addition, Chat Assist can help perfect conversational tones to ensure communication sounds as it was intended. AI built into the Samsung Keyboard can also translate messages in real-time in 13 languages, including Hindi. With the Note Assist feature in Samsung Notes, users get AI-generated summaries and create templates that streamline notes with pre-made formats. For voice recordings, even when there are multiple speakers, Transcript Assist uses AI and Speech-to-Text technology to transcribe, summarize and even translate recordings. Galaxy S24 Ultra also gets ‘Circle to Search' with Google.Galaxy S24 Ultra features ProVisual Engine, a comprehensive suite of AI-powered tools that transform image capturing abilities and maximize creative freedom. The Quad Tele System on Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with a 5x optical zoom lens that works with the 50MP sensor to enable optical-quality performance at zoom levels from 2x, 3x, 5x to 10x, thanks to Adaptive Pixel Sensor. Images also show crystal clear results at 100x with enhanced digital zoom.