Navin Kumar appointed as MD while Dr R Kumar to be Chairman of Navin’s

Jammu Tawi: Navin's, the most-trusted real estate developer in Chennai, has announced promotions for its executive leadership. Dr R Kumar, the founder of Navin's will be the Chairman and Viswajith Kumar (Navin) will be the new Managing Director.Dr R Kumar is recognized as an industry thought leader and it is under his leadership that Navin's grew into a leading construction firm known for its innovation, quality and integrity. Dr. Kumar's dedication to excellence and sustainability has earned him numerous accolades and has set a benchmark in the construction industry. He holds a Doctorate in Construction Science and has completed management training at Harvard Business School.Sharing his thoughts, Dr R Kumar, Founder and Chairman, Navin's said, “Honesty and integrity are the bedrock on which the edifice of trust can be built. At Navin's, we have driven ourselves tirelessly, since 1989 to achieve the culmination of architectural brilliance and highest value-for-price in our projects. We have completed more than 125 projects and these stand testimony to our commitment and dedication. We have emerged as the most trusted builder and we are very proud of our journey and achievements. We will continue our work of building communities while clinging on to our core values of honesty and integrity.”Commenting on the elevation, Navin Kumar, Managing Director, Navin's said, “Navin's has been creating lovable functionally elegant living spaces for more than 35 years. We bring to the table clear titles, excellent locations, perfect constructions with strict adherence to rules and regulations, environment friendly green buildings, safe and progressive HR policies, creative designs & communications and above all, ethical business practices. We care for our customers and we are committed to delivering quality. We have an able team and we are aiming to reach greater heights in the years to come.”