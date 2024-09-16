Niumstrengthens executive leadership team with CFO and CCO appointments

Jammu Tawi:Nium, the global leader in real-time cross-border payments, announced two executive appointments that strengthen its leadership team and underscore the company's focus on driving efficient and responsible growth.Andre Mancl joins as Chief Financial Officer. He will oversee all financial strategies for the company and will lead Nium's global finance organization, including planning, treasury, tax, reporting, corporate development, and investor relations. He will be integral in helping Nium deliver profitable growth and efficiency at scale, while creating value for all Niumshareholders.Philip Doyle joins as Chief Compliance Officer. He will lead Nium's global risk and compliance programs, ensuring both evolve and grow as regulatory expectations heighten. Both executives will report to Prajit Nanu, Founder and CEO of Nium, and will join the company's Executive Committee.“These two leaders add deep subject matter expertise in their respective fields and complement what is already one of the best leadership teams in global payments,” said Nanu. “We're in a great position to continue executing on a sustainable growth strategy, elevating our operational performance across all areas of our business, while delivering customer-centric technology innovation. These leaders, together with our colleagues around the world, take us steps closer to achieving a mission of connecting the world's banks and businesses to the future of real-time, cross-border payments.”“Joining Nium at this pivotal moment is one of the most exciting moments of my career and I'm humbled to be part of such an exceptional team. I look forward to playing a meaningful role in Nium's next phase of growth.” “There could not be a better time to start my journey with Nium with so much investment going into expanding our compliance programs to be best-in-class.”Mancl and Doyle join at a time of great momentum for Nium, which recently announced its expansion Latin America with license applications, key fintech association memberships, and new customers. Today's news follows key appointments for the company including Spencer Hanlon to Chief Operating Officer and Alexandra Johnson to Chief Payments Officer.