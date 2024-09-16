Introducing ‘Brilliant’ by U&i: Small Speaker, Big Impact

New Delhi: Get ready to redefine your listening experience with the all-new Brilliant Series Wireless Bluetooth Speaker from U&i. This compact yet mighty 5W speaker is designed for those who want more than just sound — it delivers a complete sensory experience. Whether you're kicking back at home, out in the wild, or throwing a party with friends, the Brilliant Series combines crisp audio performance with eye-catching RGB lighting to set the perfect vibe.

Power Meets Portability: Don't let its size fool you — this little powerhouse packs a serious punch. The Brilliant Series delivers a 5-watt output with up to 80dB of crystal-clear sound, allowing you to enjoy every detail across a broad frequency range of 90Hz to 20kHz. Whether you're streaming your favorite playlist or tuning into a podcast, it's designed to amplify every moment with precision.

Light Up Your World with RGB: What's a great audio experience without a little visual flair? The Brilliant Series doesn't just sound good—it looks the part too. Its built-in RGB lighting transforms any setting, creating a dynamic light show that syncs effortlessly with your music. From intimate indoor moments to outdoor adventures, this speaker brings your tunes to life with vivid, customizable colors.

More Than Just Music—It's Your Mobile Stand Too: The Brilliant Series adds a new level of convenience with a built-in mobile stand. Whether you're binge-watching your favorite shows, catching up on video calls, or watching short clips, the top slot of the speaker doubles as a secure stand for your smartphone. Turn any space into your personal mini-theatre, enhancing both your audio and visual experience.

Stay Connected in Every Way: No matter what device you're using, the Brilliant Series has you covered. With Bluetooth 5.3, you can enjoy a stable, long-range connection up to 10 meters. The speaker also supports multiple input options like USB, AUX, TWS (True Wireless Stereo), and even FM radio, ensuring you'll never run out of ways to enjoy your media.

Designed for Life on the Move: Lightweight, portable, and easy to carry, the Brilliant Series is built for those who love to take their music with them. Whether it's moving between rooms, hitting the beach, or going on a weekend camping trip, this speaker is designed to travel with you without sacrificing sound quality.

Battery Life That Lasts: With a built-in 1200mAh rechargeable Li-ion battery, the Brilliant Series gives you up to 6 hours of continuous playback on a single charge. And when the battery runs low, you won't have to wait long to get back to the beats—quick charging means you're up and running in no time.

Pricing and Availability:

The U&i Brilliant Series Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is available at U&i outlets and leading retail stores across India, priced at INR 2,499. The speaker will soon be available for purchase on the company's official website, Uandiworld.com.