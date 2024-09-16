back to top
    Okaya EV launches exciting festive season offer
    India

    Okaya EV launches exciting festive season offer

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi: Okaya EV, a leading manufacturer of electric two-wheelers in , has announced an attractive festive season offer on its range of electric vehicles. The limited-time promotion, named “E-Utsav,” aims to make eco-friendly transportation more accessible to Indian consumers during the festive period.

    Key highlights of the offer include:

    Price drop upto ₹31,000*

    Exchange bonus upto ₹10,000*

    “Scratch & Win” assured gift upto ₹35,000*

    Free Paytm First Membership with benefits worth ₹75,000*

    Extended warranty options

    The promotion showcases Okaya's commitment to promoting clean mobility solutions while providing value to customers. The company's electric scooter lineup, known for its stylish designs and advanced features, is now more attainable thanks to these festive discounts.

    Potential buyers would be encouraged to visit authorized Okaya dealerships to learn more about the specific models included in the offer and the terms and conditions that apply. The company emphasizes that this is a time-limited promotion, urging interested customers to act quickly to take advantage of the benefits. This festive season initiative by Okaya aligns with the growing trend of electric vehicle adoption in India, supported by government incentives and increasing environmental awareness among consumers.

    For more information about Okaya Electric Vehicles and their product range, please visit www.okayaev.com

    Northlines

