Okaya EV launches exciting festive season offer

New Delhi: Okaya EV, a leading manufacturer of electric two-wheelers in India, has announced an attractive festive season offer on its range of electric vehicles. The limited-time promotion, named “E-Utsav,” aims to make eco-friendly transportation more accessible to Indian consumers during the festive period.

Key highlights of the offer include:

Price drop upto ₹31,000*

Exchange bonus upto ₹10,000*

“Scratch & Win” assured gift upto ₹35,000*

Free Paytm First Membership with benefits worth ₹75,000*

Extended warranty options

The promotion showcases Okaya's commitment to promoting clean mobility solutions while providing value to customers. The company's electric scooter lineup, known for its stylish designs and advanced features, is now more attainable thanks to these festive discounts.

Potential buyers would be encouraged to visit authorized Okaya dealerships to learn more about the specific models included in the offer and the terms and conditions that apply. The company emphasizes that this is a time-limited promotion, urging interested customers to act quickly to take advantage of the benefits. This festive season initiative by Okaya aligns with the growing trend of electric vehicle adoption in India, supported by government incentives and increasing environmental awareness among consumers.

For more information about Okaya Electric Vehicles and their product range, please visit www.okayaev.com