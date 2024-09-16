back to top
    BMW Group debuts Retail.NEXT in India

    Tawi: BMW Group announces the introduction of Retail.NEXT dealerships in India. Retail.NEXT will feature reimagined services and facilities curated to offer excellence and cater to modern requirements. Retail.NEXT will be implemented across 56 facilities in 33 cities over 36 months.

    Vikram Pawah, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India said, “At BMW Group India, we are changing the game by redefining the luxury experience. With the introduction of Retail.NEXT, we aren't just elevating experiences; we are transforming them. Every visit to a BMW dealership is more than just a step into a unique ; it's an immersion into a space where modernity, progress, and true luxury converge seamlessly. Retail.NEXT dealerships are designed to revolutionize customer engagement by integrating ‘phygital' innovations, where the physical meets the digital in environments that are as aesthetically stunning as they are forward-thinking. This initiative marks the beginning of a countrywide roll-out as we expand our vision of an immersive luxury experience in India. We greatly appreciate our dealer partners for their unwavering dedication towards BMW Group and significant investment spanning over the period of 3 years for implementing Retail.NEXT in India.”

    Retail.NEXT will redefine the automotive retail experience in the luxury automotive segment. It reinforces a seamless experience for everyone, regardless of their sales or service needs. It blends digital innovation with personalized service, offering a dynamic and engaging . The layout features open spaces with minimalist design elements, allowing for an intuitive flow through the showroom. High-tech digital interfaces are integrated throughout the facility, enabling prospects to explore vehicle features, customize their preferences, and receive tailored recommendations.

