Samantha Ruth Prabhu addresses backlash over alternative treatment shared on Instagram

Bollywood Star Responds to Criticism Over Medical Advice Shared on Social Media

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, renowned Bollywood actress, has addressed the backlash received over alternative medical treatment suggestions shared in a social media post. Prabhu was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called myositis a few years ago and has been vocal about navigating different healthcare options since.

In a recent Instagram post, Prabhu mentioned inhaling steam of hydrogen peroxide and water as an accessible treatment for respiratory infections recommended by her physician. This prompted a medical influencer known as TheLiverDoc to harshly criticize the claim. In a widely shared post, the doctor described Prabhu as “uneducated in health matters” and suggested celebrities spreading medical misinformation should face legal punishment.

In response to the criticism, Prabhu shared a statement maintaining her intention was not to strongly advocate any one treatment. She explained conventional therapies failed to effectively treat her condition and an experienced doctor helped explore different remedies. While acknowledging TheLiverDoc's medical expertise, Prabhu wished the criticism came across in a kinder manner instead of calling for imprisonment.

Prabhu hosts a podcast about health issues and says she merely intended to help others in similar situations as conventional options proved financially draining. She will be more careful about offering medical advice going forward to avoid harming public health. The actress concludes hoping for a respectful discussion between qualified professionals rather than attacks on social media.