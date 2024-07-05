back to top
    Cast of hit 2008 rom-com ‘That Someone You Know’ sing iconic song in video tribute

    Cast of hit rom-com ‘That Someone You Know' reunite to celebrate 16 years

    It has been 16 years since the romantic comedy ‘That Someone You Know' captured audiences' hearts. To mark the anniversary, the lead cast came together to sing the iconic song from the film.

    Starring Imran Khan in his debut role, the 2008 movie told the story of two friends pretending to be in a relationship. It went on to find widespread popularity upon release.

    Now, Genelia D'Souza, Karan Makhija and others have paid tribute to the movie's enduring legacy. In a virtual video, they performed the memorable track from the film's climax.

    Imran Khan took the lead vocals, singing from a beach setting. The video then cut to co-star Genelia against a different backdrop. Others like Manjari Fadnis and Nirav Mehta each added a verse.

    The compilation ended by bringing the cast together for the final chorus. It also included a cameo from Inspector Murali, known for his memorable one-liner in the movie.

    Fans flooded the video's comments with praise and nostalgia. Many remarked how the film's theme of friendship and love has stayed with them over the years.

    Directed by Abbas Tyrewala, ‘That Someone You Know' was both a box office and critical hit upon release. Its memorable songs and characters clearly still resonate strongly with audiences today.

    By revisiting its music, the cast paid tribute to the movie's lasting legacy and warm spot in viewers' hearts. The video presentation was a fun way to celebrate 16 years of this rom-com favorite.

