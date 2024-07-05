back to top
Search
    EntertainmentPrabhas open to getting bested by Amitabh Bachchan in mega-hit Kalki 2898...
    Entertainment

    Prabhas open to getting bested by Amitabh Bachchan in mega-hit Kalki 2898 AD according to director Nag Ashwin

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Prabhas was open to being bested by Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD, reveals director

    Filmfare recently caught up with renowned director Nag Ashwin for a candid conversation about his blockbuster epic Kalki 2898 AD. When asked about working with the stellar cast including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan, the director shared some intriguing behind-the-scenes insights.

    One topic of discussion was whether Prabhas, being the lead star, had any reservations about other characters overshadowing him at times. Nag Ashwin stated that this was a non-issue as Prabhas is solely focused on doing justice to the story. He revealed that Prabhas was comfortable with the idea of Amitabh Bachchan's character besting his own in certain scenes. This came as a surprise given how protective mainstream actors usually are aboutalways staying dominant on screen.

    The director further shed light on an interesting anecdote shared by Prabhas himself at a pre-release event. Prabhas mentioned how Bachchan insisted on not letting Prabhas touch his feet out of respect, to which Prabhas amusingly replied that he found the thought intimidating. Nag Ashwin echoed the sentiment saying simply observing Bachchan's work style and discipline was incredibly inspirational for everyone involved.

    Kalki 2898 AD has emerged as a massive blockbuster, crossing ₹800 crores in global ticket sales. With its grand scale and acclaimed performances, the film has introduced millions to an engaging work of speculative fiction. If Prabhas' willingness to share the spotlight contributed in some way, it was surely a wise move that enhanced what is undoubtedly one of Indian cinema's finest epics.

    Previous article
    Samantha Ruth Prabhu addresses backlash over alternative treatment shared on Instagram
    Next article
    Do Plastics Pose Dangers to Kidney Health? Experts Discuss Potential Risks
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu addresses backlash over alternative treatment shared on Instagram

    Northlines Northlines -
    Bollywood Star Responds to Criticism Over Medical Advice Shared...

    Cast of hit 2008 rom-com ‘That Someone You Know’ sing iconic song in video tribute

    Northlines Northlines -
    Cast of hit rom-com 'That Someone You Know' reunite...

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant celebrate Mosalu ceremony

    Northlines Northlines -
    Ahead of their big fat wedding, stunning visuals from...

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Pop sensation Justin Bieber arrives in Mumbai

    Northlines Northlines -
    Mumbai, Jul 5: After Rihanna and Katy Perry's performances...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Crypto startup launches tokenized US government bonds on Bitcoin network

    Man’s Esophagus Blocked by Dry Chia Seeds – What You Need...

    How a 20-30 Minute Afternoon Nap Can Help You Sleep Better...