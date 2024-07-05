Prabhas open to getting bested by Amitabh Bachchan in mega-hit Kalki 2898 AD according to director Nag Ashwin

Prabhas was open to being bested by Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD, reveals director

Filmfare recently caught up with renowned director Nag Ashwin for a candid conversation about his blockbuster epic Kalki 2898 AD. When asked about working with the stellar cast including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan, the director shared some intriguing behind-the-scenes insights.

One topic of discussion was whether Prabhas, being the lead star, had any reservations about other characters overshadowing him at times. Nag Ashwin stated that this was a non-issue as Prabhas is solely focused on doing justice to the story. He revealed that Prabhas was comfortable with the idea of Amitabh Bachchan's character besting his own in certain scenes. This came as a surprise given how protective mainstream actors usually are aboutalways staying dominant on screen.

The director further shed light on an interesting anecdote shared by Prabhas himself at a pre-release event. Prabhas mentioned how Bachchan insisted on not letting Prabhas touch his feet out of respect, to which Prabhas amusingly replied that he found the thought intimidating. Nag Ashwin echoed the sentiment saying simply observing Bachchan's work style and discipline was incredibly inspirational for everyone involved.

Kalki 2898 AD has emerged as a massive blockbuster, crossing ₹800 crores in global ticket sales. With its grand scale and acclaimed performances, the film has introduced millions to an engaging work of speculative fiction. If Prabhas' willingness to share the spotlight contributed in some way, it was surely a wise move that enhanced what is undoubtedly one of Indian cinema's finest epics.