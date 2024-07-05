back to top
Search
    HomeHealth
    Health

    Do Plastics Pose Dangers to Kidney Health? Experts Discuss Potential Risks

    Northlines
    by Northlines

    With plastic being so widely used in our daily lives, many are left wondering – does frequent plastic exposure put our kidney at risk? In a recent interview, doctors discussed some potential hazards plastics can pose and what it means for kidney patients.

    Plastics are known to contain chemicals like bisphenol A (BPA) and phthalates that can leach out, especially when items get heated or come into contact with fatty or acidic foods and drinks. These endocrine-disrupting compounds have been linked to issues affecting the reproductive, developmental and hormonal systems. For the kidneys, they may induce oxidative stress and inflammation – early signs of potential damage down the road.

    As Max Hospital nephrologist Dr. Meenakshi Jain explains, “Kidney patients are already at a higher risk of complications due to their existing condition. Constant plastic usage could worsen their disease progression and make treatment more difficult.” The toxins tend to accumulate in the body over time if the kidneys can't efficiently filter them out.

    Dr. Prakash Shetty from Mumbai's Hiranandani Hospital highlighted another concern – plastic compounds reducing kidney efficiency. When filtration is compromised, waste starts building up in the bloodstream, potentially escalating into chronic kidney disease without caution. Even healthy individuals consuming plastic-leached chemicals regularly may experience mild symptoms like protein in urine initially.

    While occasional plastic use likely won't cause immediate harm, making conscious choices can help protect long-term kidney wellness, say doctors. They recommend minimizing direct food contact with plastic, checking items for recycle labels and going plastic-free whenever practical for those with kidney problems or risk factors. Small lifestyle tweaks go a long way in keeping our vital organs running smoothly.

    Previous article
    Prabhas open to getting bested by Amitabh Bachchan in mega-hit Kalki 2898 AD according to director Nag Ashwin
    Next article
    How a 20-30 Minute Afternoon Nap Can Help You Sleep Better at Night
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Related Articles

    More Updates

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Crypto startup launches tokenized US government bonds on Bitcoin network

    Man’s Esophagus Blocked by Dry Chia Seeds – What You Need...

    How a 20-30 Minute Afternoon Nap Can Help You Sleep Better...